Customs House Museum to exhibit works by Nashville artist L.A. Bachman

Clarksville, TN – From now through January 7th, 2018, the Customs House Museum is featuring the paintings of Nashville artist L.A. Bachman in the exhibition “Veiled Abstraction”.

The acrylic and mixed media pieces are rooted in her series made from 2014 through 2016.

Works from the earlier suite “New Skin” include figure studies such as “Snow”, formed with soothing, liquid color stories against stark neutral backgrounds.

The play of blending colors directs the viewer’s eye along the silhouette of the body, almost allowing the onlooker to become the creator.

The figures in newer works, by contrast, bring the use of negative space more into the formation of subject. Pieces like “Embrace” and “Scope” allow the viewers to put themselves into the central character of the paintings.

Curator of Exhibits Terri Jordan says, “It is easy to connect to the art Bachman creates. The contrasts and palettes first draw you in, but once there you find yourself transported into the intimacy of the pieces.”

Bachman, who works on approximately seven pieces at once, says of her work: “My work is abstract; delicate lines and patches of vibrant color contrast within fluid, muted washes. Details unfold like an onion. Hints of the human form are cradled within intangible environments or veiled by an abstract layer applied like lace across the body.”

“I want my paintings to read like a universal language, connecting with the viewer before they know why the attraction is there. Suggesting tangible objects amidst unrecognizable ones seems to soothe those who are otherwise hesitant to engage with abstract art. Recognition can be a powerful force when faced with an unknown,” states Bachman.

Corporate collections include FirstBank and Pinnacle Financial Planners. Lisa’s work has been the subject in many media sources such as Nashville Arts Magazine, NPR, Life in the Woods, and The Contributor. She is represented by The Rymer Gallery, Nashville.

For more information on above exhibition contact Terri Jordan, Exhibits Curator, at 931.648.5780 or terri@customshousemuseum.org

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

Sections

Topics