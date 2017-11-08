Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Montgomery County Election Election Commission Office to close November 13th

November 8, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Election Commission Office will be closed on Monday, November 13th, 2017 for state training.

The office will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, November 14th.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

Office Closed


Sections

News

Topics

, ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      November 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Oct    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      2627282930  