APSU Football travels to Eastern Kentucky Saturday

Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky

Saturday, November 11th, 2017 | 12:00pm CT

Richmond, KY | Roy Kidd Stadium

Clarksville, TN – With just two games remaining in the regular season and a potential at-large playoff berth hanging in the balance, the Austin Peay State University football team will take on Eastern Kentucky 12:00pm, Saturday, at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, KY.

The Governors secured the program’s first ever Sgt. York Trophy on Saturday with a 35-28 win at Tennessee Tech.

Austin Peay is now 6-1 against FCS competition this season, including a perfect 3-0 record on the road.

This will be the 50th meeting between the Govs and Colonels, as Eastern Kentucky holds the edge in the series 44-5. The Governors are seeking just their second-ever win in Richmond, KY, having dropped the last 15 meetings there.

The last victory for Austin Peay in Roy Kidd Stadium was on October 1st, 1977 – the same year the Governors claimed their lone Ohio Valley Conference championship.

Eastern Kentucky (3-6. 3-4) got off to a slow start this season, but have cranked up its play in recent weeks. The Colonels dropped a heartbreaking 23-20 overtime loss at Eastern Illinois this past Saturday.

Prior to that, the Colonels mounted a two-game winning streak with victories over UT Martin and at Murray State.

Saturday Notables

Freshman quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall is now 2-0 as a starter in his OVC career. The Brentwood native has thrown for five touchdowns, ran for four touchdowns and even caught a touchdown last week at Tennessee Tech.

Jaison Williams and Gunnar Scholato have almost identical numbers when it comes to stopping the opposition behind the line of scrimmage. Williams leads the squad with 11.5 tackles for loss, while Scholato is just behind him with 11.0.

The Governors have been looking for payback all season long, avenging losses from a season ago. APSU is 4-1 against teams that defeated them last season.

The backfield duo of Kentel Williams and Ahmaad Tanner is one of the most prolific combinations in the OVC. Williams is fourth in rushing (602 yards). While Tanner ranks ninth (512 yards).

Austin Peay ranks as the No.7 rushing offense in the country (254.0 yards per game). Nine different rushers have found the endzone, with JaVaughn Craig’s six rushing scores leading the way.

After failing to reach the 30 point mark in their first four OVC games, the Governors offense has now posted two-straight 30-plus point performances in conference play and three straight overall.

Eastern Kentucky’s Tim Boyle is the top passer in the OVC. He averages 206.1 yards per game through the air.

Military Appreciation Day

Austin Peay State University has scheduled numerous military activities and recognitions as part of Military Appreciation Day on November 18th when the Governors take on Eastern Illinois at 4:00pm in Fortera Stadium. To honor the men and women who are currently serving or who have served this great nation, free admission has been made available for all military personnel with a valid ID courtesy of CW4 (ret) Joe and Andrea Maynard. The complimentary admission offer will be made available on game day.

Tickets to the general public are $10.00 and can be purchased at www.LetsGoPeay.com/sporttix or by contact the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

