APSU Men’s Basketball kickoff season at Vanderbilt
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – With exhibition play in the rearview mirror, Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team gets the regular season underway with an 8:30pm, Friday, November 10th, 2017 venture to Memorial Gym to face Vanderbilt.
The Govs dispatched Sewanee with ease in exhibition play, but squaring off against a veteran Commodore squad will make for a solid early-season test for Matt Figger‘s first road outing as Governors head coach.
The Commodores have been tough to top at Memorial over the years, going 11-5 at home in Bryce Drew’s first season and 207-24 against non-conference opponents at home since 1990.
The Govs look to add one to Vanderbilt’s loss column early in the season, and will rely on a mix of battle-tested veterans and precociously talented newcomers in their attempt to topple the Commodores.
Grambling State transfer Averyl Ugba looks to set the tone on the boards for the Govs—he averaged nearly 10 rebounds per game a year ago and will face a Vanderbilt unit which lost 30 percent of its rebounding from last season with the departures of Luke Kornet and Nolan Cressler.
Scouting the Commodores
Senior guard Matthew Fisher-Davis, who averaged 13.9 ppg to lead Vanderbilt last season, returns as a preseason All-SEC second-team choice. He and Riley Lachance combined for 154 three-pointers in 2016-17, 12th-most among a returning duo in the NCAA.
The Commodores are one of three schools (UNLV and Princeton) to have made a three-pointer in each game since the line’s inception in the 1986-87 season; a three against the Govs would mark 1,000 consecutive games with a three-pointer for the Commodores.
Last Time Out Against Vanderbilt
Despite it being the beginning of an Ohio Valley Conference Tounament Championship-winning campaign, the 2015-16 season began auspiciously for Austin Peay, which dropped an 80-41 decision to the Commodores at Memorial Gym to kick off the slate.
Khalil Davis led the way with 10 points that night for the Govs, while Zach Glotta made the start and played 12 minutes as the true freshman point guard.
Keep An Eye On
Youth Will Be Served
Figger led a complete program overhaul during the spring, starting with a coaching staff that comprises almost entirely new faces. Rick Cabrera, Dalonte Hill and Sergio Rouco joined the staff as assistants, with Ryan McIntyre slotting into a newly-created Director of Operations position and Anthony Winchester coming aboard as Director of Player Development.
The lone holdover from last season is Hayden McClain, who transitioned from a graduate assistant to special assistant to the Head Coach.
Different Changes
International Men of Mystery
DI Destinations
With Grambling State on probation, the NCAA granted Averyl Ugba a waiver to play immediately for the Governors this season; Ugba, an All-SWAC player last season, will provide huge boost for the Govs inside after averaging 13.0 points and a league-best 9.7 rebounds.
Ticket Information
Archives
