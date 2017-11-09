Austin Peay State University gets $1.3 million federal grant to open Veterans Upward Bound Office

Clarksville, TN – Military veterans looking to attend college will now have a strong advocate at Austin Peay State University thanks to the recent awarding of a five-year, $1.3 million U.S. Department of Education TRiO grant.

The new grant will allow the University to open a Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) office on campus to serve 125 veterans from Fort Campbell and Houston County, Montgomery County, Robertson County and Stewart County.

The VUB program assists low-income veterans and veterans who are first-generation college students in applying for a post-secondary education, finding and submitting financial aid applications, and enrolling in an institution of higher education.

“The purpose of Veteran’s Upward Bound is to assist veterans in reaching their academic goals. The program is designed so that they will be successful no matter where their higher education pursuits lead them,” Brandi Clements, director of research and sponsored grants at APSU, said.

The new federal award will provide APSU with $269,938 a year for the next five years to continue the program. The U.S. Department of Education received more than 200 applications, but it only awarded 55 grants.

“The program provides counselors and mentors to help get these individuals into school, help them with the financial aid process and with tutoring,” Kelly Pitts, APSU grants specialist, said. “They help them network with the campus community. It’s a connecting resource for everyone.”

The VUB is a free service for veterans, not active-duty military, and the University is in the process of hiring a director and staff for the program.

Until that office is open, individuals should contact the APSU Office of Research and Sponsored Grants at grants@apsu.edu for more information.

