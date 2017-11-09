|
Austin Peay State University honors Military and Veterans during month of November
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU), one of the state’s leading providers of higher education to military-connected students and their families, has a long history of supporting veterans on campus and within the community.
This month, in recognition of Veterans Day, the University is hosting several events in honor of the men and women who have served this country.
These events include:
More than 2,100 veterans are enrolled at Austin Peay, and the University recently received a $1.3 million federal grant to open a Veterans Upward Bound Office on campus. The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) announced in July that Austin Peay will receive $79,954 in additional funding and program support to serve veterans and service members and help them earn postsecondary degrees as a part of Governor Bill Haslam’s Drive to 55.
In 2015, THEC honored the University’s longstanding support of this population by naming APSU a Veterans Education Transition Support (VETS) Campus. According to THEC, VETS Campus certification is awarded to higher education institutions that “not only prioritize outreach to veterans, but successfully deliver the services necessary to create a supportive environment where student veterans can prosper while pursuing their education.”
In 2013, Austin Peay partnered with the Department of Veterans Affairs to create the VetSuccess on Campus program. That program put a full-time VA vocational counselor on campus to help veterans transition into student life and assist them in achieving their educational goals.
In 2009, the University opened the Austin Peay Center at Fort Campbell, marking one of the first times a state university was permitted to build an educational facility on federal property. Austin Peay also assists these students through the University’s Military Educational Task Force, the Student Veteran Organization and the APSU Military Student Center.
