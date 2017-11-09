Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Maintenance Work starting November 10th, 2017

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reports that in Montgomery County resurfacing on Madison Street (SR 112) from Richview Road (SR 374) to University Avenue (L.M. 9.44-L.M. 13.66) daily from 6:00pm until 6:00am.

There will be a temporary lane closure on Madison Street to perform milling and paving operations.

Davidson County

Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 6 to the I-40 Westbound Ramps and Bridge Rehab on I-24 Over Spring Street and Oldham Street (M.M. 47 – 48)

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on Spring Street, Oldham Street, and I-24 in both directions for demolition preparation, repair of sidewalks, and pouring of median & overhang. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-440 in both directions for bridge inspections and survey work. There will be one lane open at all times.

Dickson County & Williamson County

Construction On I-40 Eastbound Near (M.M. 180) For A Truck Climbing Lane

Nightly, from 8:00pm-6:00am, there will be a temporary lane closures on I-40 eastbound from MM 179-183 in order to perform paving operations.

Cheatham County

On Tuesday, November 14th and Thursday November 16th, from 8:00pm-6:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 westbound from MM 191-188 to repair the bridge approach with concrete patches and potholes at various locations.

Robertson County

Resurfacing Of I-65 From The Sumner County Line To South Of The Bridge Over Honey Run Creek

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 in both directions from MM 103-120 to perform milling & paving operations.

