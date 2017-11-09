Clarksville Police request Public Help Identifying Rite-Aid Robbery Suspect

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are asking for assistance identifying a male suspect who robbed a Rite-Aid on Madison Street on October 28th, 2017, around 10:43am.

The robber walked in and threatened to kill the pharmacist if he was not given drugs.

After receiving drugs, the man left the store and was last seen walking toward a Krogers in the vicinity of the Rite-Aid.

Anyone with information is asked to called Detective Matos, 931.648.0656, ext. 5156 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

