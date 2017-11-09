Clarksville Police request Public Help Identifying Rite-Aid Robbery Suspect

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are asking for assistance identifying a male suspect who robbed a Rite-Aid on Madison Street on October 28th, 2017, around 10:43am.

The robber walked in and threatened to kill the pharmacist if he was not given drugs.

After receiving drugs, the man left the store and was last seen walking toward a Krogers in the vicinity of the Rite-Aid.

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the robbery suspect in this photo. Anyone with information is asked to called Detective Matos, 931.648.0656, ext. 5156 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477

Anyone with information is asked to called Detective Matos, 931.648.0656, ext. 5156 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591


