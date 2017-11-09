Dodging the Roadkill: Life In The Left Lane

Clarksville, TN – I don’t know what it is about the left lane that people LOVE so much. It doesn’t matter where I travel, they seem to be everywhere. You know, the ones who think they own the left lane, or don’t care that they’re holding up traffic, or just flat out want to make life miserable for the rest of us.

Maybe we’re just more sensitive to it, or maybe we all have a bit of “road rage” in us that needs to get out, or maybe, JUST MAYBE, we know it’s the passing lane and your ass is in the way! But at the end of the day, it’s dangerous and I wish people would realize that!

This is one of those things where there’s no definitive answer. I’ve seen people so wrapped up on their cell phone they don’t realize they’re leading a parade of about 30 cars.

I’ve seen guys who just want to be an asshole and they don’t care what you think. I’ve also seen people who truly just don’t know any better. There they are, doing 50mph in a 60mph zone, driving like the road is theirs, and as long as they keep their eyes straight ahead, everything is alright.

What do you do when you come upon a vehicle that’s clogging up the passing lane?

Well, there’s not a damn thing you CAN do, except wait to pass them on the right. Most of us get really upset when we get behind one of these “left laners” and it’s something that I’m trying not to do when I travel, and that’s get upset at other vehicles. Because at the end of the day, or the end of the trip, all that mental anxiety just wears me down.

So as a public service, I put this out there. Please people, FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, get over so that other cars can pass. It doesn’t hurt, it’s not against the law, it’s not against any religion I know of, and it’s perfectly OK for you to be courteous to other drivers.

I’ve written about trucks and I’ve written an opinion about road rage, but at the end of the day, it’s about safety. It’s about being courteous. It’s about being a good driver and paying attention to what you’re doing.

So please, be safe out there people. Do your best when driving. And please, I BEG YOU, stay out of the left lane except to pass.

It’s that simple.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

Sections

Topics