TBI adds Escaped Inmate Dylan Ferguston to Top Ten Most Wanted List

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list: Dylan Cecil Ferguson.

Ferguson (DOB 11-16-96) is wanted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI, after escaping from the county’s jail Wednesday, November 8th, 2017, along with two other individuals: Jeffrey Strong and Matt White.

All three subjects may be traveling in a stolen, white, 1990 Ford F-250 with Tennessee tag 3B5-7V2.

Ferguson faces charges, including Criminal Homicide, in connection to the death of a man in 2016 and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Ferguson is a white man, who stands 6’2” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Ferguson’s arrest.

Sections

Topics