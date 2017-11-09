|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports TBI Top Ten Most Wanted fugitive Dylan Ferguson in custody
TBI reports Former Jail Officer Drew Mansfield from Clarksville arrested for Introducing Contraband
Nashville, TN – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a now former correctional officer at the Cheatham County Jail, who stands accused of abusing his position to introduce contraband into the facility.
At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI Agents began investigating Drew Perry Mansfield (DOB 4-16-92) on July 13th.
During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that, on several occasions earlier this year, Mansfield brought contraband inside the county jail to give to inmates.
The county subsequently terminated Mansfield’s employment.
On Monday, the Cheatham County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging the Clarksville man with three counts of Official Misconduct, three counts of Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Introduction of Contraband into a Penal facility.
Today, authorities arrested Mansfield and booked him into the Cheatham County Jail on $10,000 bond.
SectionsNews
Topics23rd District Attorney General, Bond, Cheatham County Grand Jury, Cheatham County Jail, Clarksville TN, Conspiracy to Commit Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, Drew Perry Mansfield, Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, Nashville TN, Official Misconduct, Ray Crouch, TBI, TBI Agents, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed