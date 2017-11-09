Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports TBI Top Ten Most Wanted fugitive Dylan Ferguson in custody

Nashville, TN – One day after escaping from jail in Macon County and being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list, Dylan Cecil Ferguson surrendered Thursday morning to law enforcement in Trousdale County.

Ferguson (DOB 11-16-96) was wanted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI, after escaping from the county’s jail Wednesday, along with two other individuals: Jeffrey Strong and Matt White.

At the time of this release, efforts to locate Strong and White remained active and ongoing by several law enforcement agencies.

Earlier on Thursday morning, a family member helped coordinate Ferguson’s surrender, which occurred at the sheriff’s department in Hartsville, Trousdale County.

A current booking photograph was not immediately available, but a TBI Agent did capture the attached image shortly after authorities brought Ferguson back into custody.

