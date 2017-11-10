APSU Students visit Louisville for Alternative Break trip

Clarksville, TN – During Fall Break, a group of Austin Peay State University students traveled with a staff member to Louisville, Kentucky, for an Alternative Break Trip. The group worked with the Louisville Rescue Mission, volunteering specifically in the organization’s Thrift & Thrive thrift store and getting to know the residents of the Mission’s Life Change program.

The students also assisted Buechel Park Baptist Church (their lodging hosts for the long weekend) by volunteering at the Louisville Iron Man race.

And here's a quote from the trip leader, Cassondra Meadows, if you'd like to use it: "This group of strangers became friends," Cassondra Meadows, the trip's leader, said.

“We bonded through the dust storms of the back area of clothing donations. We bonded through rain sprinkles and blatantly denying that there were clearly storm clouds in the sky while we explored the zoo. We bonded as we huddled and jumped around for warmth. We bonded over dishes, cooking supper, and playing (& losing) at Phase 10. I was so blessed to be able to meet such an amazing group of people,” stated Meadows.

The Alternative Break program is organized by the Center for Service-Learning & Community Engagement at APSU. Through a written application, students are selected to participate in a variety of service projects throughout the country that are organized by student leaders and faculty/staff advisors. A total of 10 trips are planned for the 2017-2018 academic year, during the fall, winter, spring, and summer.

For more information on how to get involved, students should visit www.apsu.edu/volunteer

