Austin Peay State University Department of Music to hold “A Tennessee Holiday Dinner” December 8th-9th

Clarksville, TN – Every December, people across the state perk up when they hear Perry Como croon his holiday classic, “Home for the Holidays,” particularly when he sings,” I met a man from Tennessee…”

Locally, listeners feel a rush of excitement when Como mentions their state, and this year, the Austin Peay State University Department of Music aims to produce a similar mix of cheer and nostalgia when it hosts “A Tennessee Holiday Dinner” at 7:00pm on December 8th and 9th, 2017 in the Morgan University Center Ballroom.

“This is our eighth Holiday Dinner, and it’s wonderful to create this event every year for our community,” Dr. Korre Foster, associate professor of music, said. “We’ve had various themes over the years, from a Medieval celebration to dinner with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, but this year will definitely be special because our community, our home state, is our theme.”

This year’s formal holiday dinner will celebrate the state’s eclectic musical heritage with the University choirs performing country and blues renditions of holiday tunes. The program will feature diverse works, such as Amy Grant’s “Breath of Heaven” and the country-western Hanukkah song, “Kislev Cowboys.”

The choral ensembles also will perform the music of Dr. George Mabry, APSU emeritus professor of music, and Dr. Sharon Mabry, professor of music, will give a solo performance of a holiday classic.

This year’s event will incorporate a Tennessee holiday design, and the theme will even extend to the menu, with options like Nashville Hot Chicken on toast, smoked beef brisket with Memphis molasses sauce and cornmeal-crusted catfish with chow chow and Remoulade.

“This will be a musical night for you to remember and a great way to begin the season,” Foster said.

Tickets for the black tie optional dinner are $75.00.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to RSVP before December 6th, contact Foster at 931.221.7002 or fosterk@apsu.edu

