Clarksville Citizens invited to discuss Police Body-Worn Cameras program November 14th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Chief Al Ansley and Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan invite citizens to attend a meeting to discuss the police body-worn camera program being implemented in the City of Clarksville.

The meeting will be from 5:30pm-7:00pm Tuesday, November 14th, 2017 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center located at 1190 Highway 48 in Clarksville.

The City has been awarded a $337,500 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, with an equal match approved by the Clarksville City Council, to begin equipping Clarksville Police Department officers with body-worn cameras.

But implementing the program will be a complex, months-long process that will include developing policies, training officers and sharing information about the program with the community.

Chief Ansley will use a power point presentation to share information on body-worn cameras and offer some details of the emerging plan. He also will provide responses to questions, comments and and concerns from citizens submitted via an online survey form.

“We want the community to be engaged in the process, and this public meeting is an opportunity to have a discussion and answer questions residents have shared, ” Ansley said. “A body-worn program will be an important advance for our department, but because this is a complex process, we expect Clarksville officers won’t begin wearing body-worn cameras until late 2018 or early 2019.”

Mayor Kim McMillan said the body-worn camera program will make an outstanding Police Department even better, and she wants the community to learn about program and provide input from the beginning of implementation.

“The Clarksville Police Department does an excellent job, and body-worn cameras will only enhance their work and relationships with the community,” Mayor McMillan said.

