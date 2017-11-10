Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police report Chapel Street Shooting Victim Dies from Injuries

November 10, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report that the man who was shot on Chapel Street has died from his injuries.

The victim’s name is Ray Charles Nelson, 53, of Clarksville and the shooting is now being investigated as a Homicide.

Police are following up on leads gathered since the shooting took place.

Clarksville Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the shooting that occurred on Chapel Street. (Jim Knoll, CPD)

Clarksville Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the shooting that occurred on Chapel Street. (Jim Knoll, CPD)

There is no additional information to release at this time.

Anyone with information can call Detective Ulrey, 931.648.0656 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      November 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Oct    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      2627282930  