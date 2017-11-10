Clarksville Police report Chapel Street Shooting Victim Dies from Injuries

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report that the man who was shot on Chapel Street has died from his injuries.

The victim’s name is Ray Charles Nelson, 53, of Clarksville and the shooting is now being investigated as a Homicide.

Police are following up on leads gathered since the shooting took place.

There is no additional information to release at this time.

Anyone with information can call Detective Ulrey, 931.648.0656 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

