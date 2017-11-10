|
Clarksville Police respond to Multiple Shots Fire in Chapel Street area
Clarksville, TN – On Friday, November 10th, 2017, around 5:30pm the 911 center received multiple calls of shots fired in the Chapel Street area.
When Clarksville Police Officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s, lying on the ground who had been shot. The man was transported by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare in extremely critical condition.
Based on information given to officers at the scene, the victim may have been involved in a physical altercation prior to being shot.
Officers are processing the crime scene, canvassing the area, and conducting interviews.
Anyone with information can call Detective Ulrey, 931.648.0656 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
