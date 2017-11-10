Montgomery County Animal Control receives Grant from Banfield Foundation

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Animal Care and ControlMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is pleased to have been chosen for a grant from Banfield Foundation.

This grant, called the Banfield Foundation Flea and Tick Grant, will provide approximately 800 doses of flea/tick prevention medicine valued at approximately $3,000 for small, medium and large dogs, as well as cats and kittens, in the care of Animal Control.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control receives Banfield Foundation Flea and Tick Grant.

Jeanette Farrell, Animal Control Director states, “We are thrilled to receive this grant to assist us in treating the dogs and cats that come through Animal Control. We certainly appreciate the support from Banfield Foundation. We have a new and exciting partnership with Banfield Foundation, but ultimately the dogs and cats are the true winners in this partnership!”

The Banfield Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that believes all pets deserve access to veterinary care. In support of this belief, the foundation funds programs that enable veterinary care, elevate the power of the human-animal bond, provide disaster relief for pets, and advance the science of veterinary medicine through fostering innovation and education.

It also leverages the expertise and passion of Banfield Pet Hospital associates to care for pets in need. At the Banfield Foundation, we are committed to making a better world for pets because they make a better world for us.

About Montgomery County Animal Control

Montgomery County Animal Care and ControlThe mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCACC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control


