Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports LSD worth $5,000,000 confiscated from Shady Grove Road residence

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports the 19th Judicial Drug Task Force (DTF) confiscated 6.37 pounds of LSD from a home on Shady Grove Road Wednesday afternoon, November 8th, 2017.

Agents with the DTF were executing a search warrant when they discovered the LSD and components used in manufacturing LSD in the home.

Roy Edward Wagner III, 35, was taken into custody and charged with schedule I drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $100,000.

“This was another good operation that took a lot of dangerous drugs off the streets,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson.

Estimated street value of the LSD is $5,000,000.

Roy Wagner III

Name: Roy Edward Wagner III

Gender: M

Race: W

Address: Shady Grove Road

Arresting Officer: Gagnon

Charged With: Schedule I Drugs and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail

Bond: $100,000.00

