APSU Men’s Golf add Micah Knisley and Jordan Rodrigues for 2018-19

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University head men’s golf coach Robbie Wilson has added two Governors during the November signing period to his 2018-19 roster, with Micah Knisley of Jefferson City, TN and Jordan Rodriguez from Buford, Georgia set to usher in the next generation of Austin Peay golf.

Knisley is a proven winner—in 2017 alone, he’s earned medalist honors in six events. He’s taken top honors in five Hurricane Junior Golf Tour events, including the Nashville Junior, which saw him post a final-round 65 for the victory.

In addition to his work on the HJGT Tour, he also won the Sneds Tour Elite stop in Sevierville and boasted top-10 finishes in the Tennessee Junior Amateur (ninth) and American Junior Golf Assication Junior at RiverWatch (fifth).

He’s the seventh-ranked player in the state of Tennessee according to the National Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings and No. 159 nationally for the class of 2018 according to NJGS. In the Rolex AJGA rankings for all classes (2018-22), Knisley sits at No. 443.

“Micah comes to Austin Peay with a ton of experience,” Wilson said. “I really like the fact that he knows how to win tournaments. He won six events in 2017 alone and he has won in many different ways. I think Micah will be ready to compete from day one on campus.”

Rodriguez hails from Mill Creek High School, where he won the 2017 Class 7A State Championship and was a two-time region champion. He comes from a line of athletes—his father Pete was a baseball player at Georgia before spending time in the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system.

Jordan won a pair of Southeastern Junior Golf Tour stops in 2016—the Greystone Junior Classic and the Sea Island Junior. Results in 2017 included a 13th-place finish at the SJGT stop at Ol’ Colony in Alabama and a 20th-place showing at the Nike Junior Invitational for the No. 48 player in the Class of 2018 from the state of Georgia.

“Jordan will add so much to our program both on and off the course,” Wilson said. “He is a proven winner both individually and as part of the Mill Creek Boy 7A State Championship team in Georgia. He is very athletic, hardworking, and understands what it takes to be successful.”

