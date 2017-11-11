APSU Volleyball gets three set win at Morehead State

|
Morehead, KY – Austin Peay State University outside hitter Brooke Moore scored 16 kills and the APSU Volleyball team clinched the 2017 Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title outright with a three-set (25-23, 25-20, 25-18) victory against Morehead State, Saturday afternoon at Wetherby Gym.
Austin Peay (27-5, 14-2 OVC) did not trail in the matches first two sets, though they did have to fend off late Morehead State rallies in each frame.
The Govs offense chugged along in the first two sets with 16 kills in the first frame followed by 18 kills in the second.
Morehead State (14-15, 5-11 OVC) got off to a quick start in the third set for its only lead of the match. The Eagles owned a 7-4 lead in the third before the Govs offense asserted itself with a 7-1 run to take control.
Austin Peay posted its best offensive outing of the match with 15 kills and a .423 attack percentage in the frame.
Moore notched her 16 kills while committing just two attack errors for a .500 attack percentage.
Ashley Slay added 11 kills at a .450 attack percentage along with two blocks.
Austin Peay finished with 49 kills and a .364 attack percentage that was its best mark in conference play this season.
Olivia Lohmeier led Morehead State with 13 kills. The Eagles were held to 35 kills but outpaced the Govs in both service aces (8-4) and blocks (8-4).
Set by Set
SET 1 | GOVS 25-23
SET 2 | GOVS 25-20
SET 3 | GOVS 25-18
Govs Notably
The Governors 27 regular-season wins broke the record held by the 1992 team which posted 26 wins en route to the OVC regular-season title.
That 1992 team finished with 28 wins, meaning the 2017 team is a win shy of tying the record.
Next Up for APSU Volleyball
Austin Peay now prepares to host the 2017 OVC Volleyball Championship, beginning Thursday with four quarterfinal matches. The complete tournament schedule will be available following the end of regular-season play, Saturday night.
