APSU Volleyball gets three set win at Morehead State

Morehead, KY – Austin Peay State University outside hitter Brooke Moore scored 16 kills and the APSU Volleyball team clinched the 2017 Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title outright with a three-set (25-23, 25-20, 25-18) victory against Morehead State, Saturday afternoon at Wetherby Gym.

Austin Peay (27-5, 14-2 OVC) did not trail in the matches first two sets, though they did have to fend off late Morehead State rallies in each frame.

The Govs offense chugged along in the first two sets with 16 kills in the first frame followed by 18 kills in the second.

Morehead State (14-15, 5-11 OVC) got off to a quick start in the third set for its only lead of the match. The Eagles owned a 7-4 lead in the third before the Govs offense asserted itself with a 7-1 run to take control.

Austin Peay posted its best offensive outing of the match with 15 kills and a .423 attack percentage in the frame.

Moore notched her 16 kills while committing just two attack errors for a .500 attack percentage.

Ashley Slay added 11 kills at a .450 attack percentage along with two blocks.

Austin Peay finished with 49 kills and a .364 attack percentage that was its best mark in conference play this season.

Olivia Lohmeier led Morehead State with 13 kills. The Eagles were held to 35 kills but outpaced the Govs in both service aces (8-4) and blocks (8-4).

Set by Set

SET 1 | GOVS 25-23

While the Govs never trailed in the set after opening with a 6-1 run, they did have to fend off a furious rally by the Eagles. Morehead State battle back to tie the set at 17-17 but committed an attack error on the next play to thwart their run. The Govs tacked on two more points to gain a three-point advantage they carried to the finish line, winning 25-23. Slay opened the match with six kills in a 16-kill opening frame for APSU.

SET 2 | GOVS 25-20

The second set was another wire-to-wire win for the Governors as they again opened with a 6-1 run. However, the Govs did not allow Morehead state to make a run in the contest and even extended their lead to 10 points, 18-8 after a Brooke Moore kill. Austin Peay’s offense charged to 18 kills and a .529 attack percentage in the second. Moore posted six kills in the second frame with a .500 attack percentage.

SET 3 | GOVS 25-18

Morehead State struck first in the third set and built a 7-4 lead, its only lead of the match. The Govs quickly regathered the momentum with a 7-1 run helped along by five Morehead State miscues. Austin Peay used a 4-0 run to extend its lead to 21-15 and eased its way to the 25-18 win. Moore tacked on her second six-kill set, but did it with just one error on eight swings for an impressive .625 attack percentage.

Govs Notably

That 1992 team finished with 28 wins, meaning the 2017 team is a win shy of tying the record.

HOT, HOT, HOT

Austin Peay closed the regular season with a .364 attack percentage at Morehead State. It was the Govs second-best attack percentage this season and best outing in league play.

STUCKER TIES 2016 MARK

Setter Kristen Stucker finished with 40 assists at Morehead State and ends the regular season with 1,338 total assists – matching exactly her total from 2016. With the postseason looming and counting toward statistics, she is 62 assists from becoming the third setter to record 1,400 assists in a season.

Stucker is 117 assists shy of the program record held by Annie Glieber (1,455 assists in 1999).

SLAY NOW FOURTH IN KILLS

Senior Ashley Slay ended the regular season with 443 kills, fourth-most in program history. She is 34 kills shy of third on the list currently held by APSU Hall of Famer Isabel Canedo (477 kills, 1991).

Next Up for APSU Volleyball

Austin Peay now prepares to host the 2017 OVC Volleyball Championship, beginning Thursday with four quarterfinal matches. The complete tournament schedule will be available following the end of regular-season play, Saturday night.

