Humane Society of Clarksville Montgomery County 2017 Pet Superstar Photo Contest
Clarksville, TN – Is this the year your beloved four-legged friend becomes a star?
The Humane Society of Clarksville Montgomery County invites you to submit your pet’s photo to compete for the chance for incredible prizes and ultimate glory.
Contest Information
Every pet entered is guaranteed that their sweet face will be featured in the 2018 Humane Society Calendar through the enter-a-date feature you’ll find when registering!
Enter and/or vote for your favorite now through November 22nd, 2017 at www.clarksvillehumanesociety.org
Just $10.00 per pet, per photo to enter all of which counts as votes!
Vote as often as you like, $1.00 equals 1 vote.
See all the rules and register on www.clarksvillehumanesociety.org
Grand Prices
See all the details and register now at www.clarksvillehumanesociety.org/2017-pet-photo-contest
