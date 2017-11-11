Humane Society of Clarksville Montgomery County 2017 Pet Superstar Photo Contest

Clarksville, TN – Is this the year your beloved four-legged friend becomes a star?

The Humane Society of Clarksville Montgomery County invites you to submit your pet’s photo to compete for the chance for incredible prizes and ultimate glory.

Contest Information

Every pet entered is guaranteed that their sweet face will be featured in the 2018 Humane Society Calendar through the enter-a-date feature you’ll find when registering!

Enter and/or vote for your favorite now through November 22nd, 2017 at www.clarksvillehumanesociety.org

Just $10.00 per pet, per photo to enter all of which counts as votes!

Vote as often as you like, $1.00 equals 1 vote.

See all the rules and register on www.clarksvillehumanesociety.org

Grand Prices

Your pet will be treated like the star they are with a professional photo session by Tina Hartman of Picture Your Photo Photography and their photo will be featured on the cover and within the 2018 Humane Society Calendar.

Your pet will be admired, larger than life, on an educational billboard for all of Clarksville to see! A once in a lifetime opportunity!

You will receive a master files with full rights of every professional photo taken of your pet during their photo shoot. Plus the photo of your choice transformed into a digital pet portrait ($400.00+ value).

Your pet will be pampered by a relaxing 30-minute pet massage compliments of DC Royalty Licensed Massage Therapist and Certified Medical Massage Practitioner.

See all the details and register now at www.clarksvillehumanesociety.org/2017-pet-photo-contest

