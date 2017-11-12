Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU to host 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Championship

Ohio Valley Conference - OVCBrentwood, TN – The 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Championship field is set. Austin Peay State University earned the No. 1 seed and the right to host the three-day event at APSU’s Dunn Center.

SIU Edwardsville is the No. 2 seed followed by Murray State, Eastern Kentucky, Belmont, Jacksonville State, Eastern Illinois, Southeast Missouri.

The entire tournament will be streamed on the OVC Digital Network.

2017 OVC Volleyball Championship

 

2017 OVC Volleyball Championship Schedule

Austin Peay Dunn Center
320 Drane Street
Clarksville, TN

First Round – Thursday, November 16th
Match 1 – No. 3 Murray State vs. No. 6 Jacksonville State – 11:00am
Match 2 – No. 2 SIU Edwarsville vs. No. 7 Eastern Illinois – 1:30pm
Match 3 – No. 4 Eastern Kentucky vs. No. 5 Belmont – 4:30pm
Match 4 – No. 1 Austin Peay vs. No. 8 Southeast Missouri – 7:00pm

Semifinals – Friday, November 17th
Match 5 – Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner – 2:30pm
Match 6 – Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner – 5:00pm

Championship – Saturday, November 18th
Match 7 – Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner – 12:00pm


Topics

