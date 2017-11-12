APSU to host 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Championship

Brentwood, TN – The 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Championship field is set. Austin Peay State University earned the No. 1 seed and the right to host the three-day event at APSU’s Dunn Center.

SIU Edwardsville is the No. 2 seed followed by Murray State, Eastern Kentucky, Belmont, Jacksonville State, Eastern Illinois, Southeast Missouri.

The entire tournament will be streamed on the OVC Digital Network.

2017 OVC Volleyball Championship Schedule

Austin Peay Dunn Center

320 Drane Street

Clarksville, TN

First Round – Thursday, November 16th

Match 1 – No. 3 Murray State vs. No. 6 Jacksonville State – 11:00am

Match 2 – No. 2 SIU Edwarsville vs. No. 7 Eastern Illinois – 1:30pm

Match 3 – No. 4 Eastern Kentucky vs. No. 5 Belmont – 4:30pm

Match 4 – No. 1 Austin Peay vs. No. 8 Southeast Missouri – 7:00pm

Semifinals – Friday, November 17th

Match 5 – Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner – 2:30pm

Match 6 – Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner – 5:00pm

Championship – Saturday, November 18th

Match 7 – Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner – 12:00pm

