|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
APSU to host 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Championship
Brentwood, TN – The 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Championship field is set. Austin Peay State University earned the No. 1 seed and the right to host the three-day event at APSU’s Dunn Center.
SIU Edwardsville is the No. 2 seed followed by Murray State, Eastern Kentucky, Belmont, Jacksonville State, Eastern Illinois, Southeast Missouri.
The entire tournament will be streamed on the OVC Digital Network.
2017 OVC Volleyball Championship Schedule
Austin Peay Dunn Center
First Round – Thursday, November 16th
Semifinals – Friday, November 17th
Championship – Saturday, November 18th
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU Dunn Center, Belmont, Brentwood TN, Clarksville TN, Drane Street, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Murray State, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, OVC Digital Network, OVC Volleyball Championship, SIU Edwardsville, Southeast Missouri
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed