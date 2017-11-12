Clarksville Police are looking for Homicide Suspect Involved in Double Overnight Shooting in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday night, November 11th, 2017, around 11:08pm, the 911 center received multiple calls of shots fired at 405 Beech Street. When Clarksville Police Officers arrived, they found a man in his 20’s lying on the ground who had been shot.

Officers also located a juvenile female, inside of an apartment, who had been shot in the leg. Both victims were transported by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare in extremely critical condition.

Upon arrival at Tennova, the male was pronounced deceased.

The juvenile female was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she is in critical condition.

Based upon information gained through their investigation, homicide detectives secured a Criminal Homicide warrant for Timothy Hutcherson aka “True”, 18, of Clarksville. He is at large and Police are looking for him.

Police have identified Dashawn Ramey, 25, of Clarksville as a person of interest in the case and are trying to locate him. He does not have a warrant on file at this time.

Hutcherson and Ramey are both acquainted with the shooting victims.

Timothy Hutcherson and Dashaun Ramey should be considered armed and dangerous.

If spotted, immediately call 911.

Anyone with information can call Detective Ulrey, 931.648.0656 extension 5483 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

