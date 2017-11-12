Clarksville Police report Timothy Hutcherson in Custody for shooting on Beech Street

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report Timothy Hutcherson turned himself into the Montgomery County Jail around 10:54am Sunday morning, November 12th, 2017 and booked for Criminal Homicide, and is currently being held without Bond.

The victim of the shooting at 405 Beech Street was Devonte Wilkerson, 21, of Clarksville.

The juvenile is still in the hospital, undergone surgery, and is in stable condition.

On Saturday, November 11th, 2017, Clarksville Police responded to shots fired at 405 Beech Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20’s lying on the ground who had been shot. Officers also located a juvenile female, inside of an apartment, who had been shot in the leg. The male died from his injuries.

Based upon information gained through their investigation, homicide detectives secured a Criminal Homicide warrant for Hutcherson.

Police identified Ramey as a person of interest in the case.

Thanks to the media and public for their assistance.

The investigation is ongoing. No further.

Anyone with information can call Detective Ulrey, 931-648-0656 extension 5483 or the TIPSLINE 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

Timothy Hutcherson

Name: Timothy Hutcherson

Gender: M

Race: B

Address: Mossland Drive

Arresting Officer: Kowal

Charged With: Homicide – Criminal, 1st, 2nd, Etc. Murder

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail

Bond: $0.00

