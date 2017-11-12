|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police report Timothy Hutcherson in Custody for shooting on Beech Street
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report Timothy Hutcherson turned himself into the Montgomery County Jail around 10:54am Sunday morning, November 12th, 2017 and booked for Criminal Homicide, and is currently being held without Bond.
The victim of the shooting at 405 Beech Street was Devonte Wilkerson, 21, of Clarksville.
The juvenile is still in the hospital, undergone surgery, and is in stable condition.Police are no longer looking for Dashaun Ramey. He has been located and interviewed.
On Saturday, November 11th, 2017, Clarksville Police responded to shots fired at 405 Beech Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20’s lying on the ground who had been shot. Officers also located a juvenile female, inside of an apartment, who had been shot in the leg. The male died from his injuries.
Based upon information gained through their investigation, homicide detectives secured a Criminal Homicide warrant for Hutcherson.
Police identified Ramey as a person of interest in the case.
Thanks to the media and public for their assistance.
The investigation is ongoing. No further.
Anyone with information can call Detective Ulrey, 931-648-0656 extension 5483 or the TIPSLINE 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
Timothy Hutcherson
Name: Timothy Hutcherson
Gender: M
SectionsNews
TopicsBeech Street, Bond, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Criminal Homicide, Dashaun Ramey, Devonte Wilkerson, Juvenile, Montgomery County jail, Mossland Drive, Person Killed, Person Shot, Shots Fired, Timothy Hutcherson
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed