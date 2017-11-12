Nashville Predators Defeat The Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 In Shoot-Out

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Predators got a bit of revenge Saturday night, when they defeated the defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-4 in a shoot-out.

This was the Predator’s fourth win in a row after a successful road trip, and it was quite a debut for newly acquired Kyle Turris who scored a goal and had an assist in his Smashville debut.

The Predators still had a bad taste in their mouth after falling to the Penguins in the Stanley Cup final, and losing to the Pens earlier this year.

Head coach Peter Laviolette said in his post-game press conference that “we all knew the opponent, we all knew what happened last year, but there is nothing that’s going to change and you move forward from that.”

It was a back and forth game with Pittsburgh taking the early lead on a short handed goal in the first period. The Predators then stormed out into the second period with three goals.

Turris scored his first goal as a Predator, followed by power-play goals from P.K. Subban and Craig Smith and Nashville lead 3-1.

Phil Kessel and Jake Guentzel provided goals to tie the game at 3-3, but Turris assisted Calle Jarnkrok for a goal to give the Predators the lead, 4-3.

The Smashville faithful couldn’t celebrate too long as Brian Dumoulin scored the tying goal to make it 4-4 to end regulation.

Neither team could score in overtime and on to the shoot-out they went.

Nashville got goals from Kevin Fiala and Filip Forsberg, while Sydney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh, but when Pekka Rinne shut the door on Kris Letang, it was game over.

Laviolette had high praise for his team afterwards, saying that he thought Turris had a good night and felt Craig Smith played his best game of the year.

Nashville is just two points behind Central Division leading St. Louis and will host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

