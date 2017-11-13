APSU Football’s Jeremiah Oatsvall earns two OVC Awards

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – Freshman phenom Jeremiah Oatsvall, of the Austin Peay State University football team, has been selected as the adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week, announced by the league office Sunday.

This is Oatsvall’s first Offensive Player of the Week honor, while the selection marks his third Newcomer of the Week honor in the past four weeks.

Oatsvall helped his team storm back from a 17-point deficit on Saturday to defeat Eastern Kentucky 31-24 in dramatic fashion. The Brentwood native racked up 203 yards though the air – the second best output of his career – and 64 yards on the ground.

Three total touchdowns highlighted Oatsvall’s day, including an eight-yard scamper into the endzone with 53 seconds left to give Austin Peay a 31-24 lead. Earlier in the contest, he connected with his favorite target Kyran Moore on a 59-yard strike for six points. He also connected with DJ Montgomery for a touchdown to start the fourth quarter.

Oatsvall and the Governors will wrap up the regular season against Eastern Illinois 4:00pm, Saturday, November 18th at Fortera Stadium.

