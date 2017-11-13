|
APSU Women’s Basketball plays Christian Brothers in home opener Tuesday
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – There is no place like home as the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team returns to action against Christian Brothers 7:00pm, Tuesday, November 14th at the Winfield Dunn Center.
The Govs are coming off a tough road matchup against a Butler squad that is returning 95 percent of their scoring.
The Governors were able to keep the game close early only trailing by four at the end of the first quarter, but were unable to stop the Bulldogs late in the second half.
Senior center Brianne Alexander was able to control the Butler attack down low forcing Butler to look elsewhere for offensive production. Alexander pulled in nine rebounds to go along with nine points and two blocks in her 21 minutes of action.
Guards Bri Williams and Falon Baker dished seven assists between them controlling the Governors offense.
The Govs also got a lift from several players off the bench. Junior transfer Michaela Campbell led Austin Peay in scoring putting away 11 points, including three three-point shots in her 14 minutes. Freshman Brianah Ferby scored six points and led the team in rebounds (4) and assists (4) in her 21 minutes on the floor.
The Governors are returning to Clarksville to face the Lady Bucs looking for their first win of the season. A third-straight win against the Lady Bucs would give head coach David Midlick his first victory in a home opener since taking over the women’s basketball program in 2015.
Last Time Against the Lady Bucs
Austin Peay has faced Christian Brothers in non-conference play the past two seasons, winning both matchups by double digits. This will be the third all-time meeting between the two programs, the first meeting coming in 2015, which was head coach David Midlick‘s first win in Clarksville.
APSU Storylines
Bench Benefits
Finding Rhythm
Head coach David Midlick has stressed shot selection moving forward urging the Govs to drive the ball, not rush possessions and not settle for perimeter shots. The Governors put up 28 three-point attempts against Butler.
First Start
Governors Debuts.
