APSU Women’s Basketball plays Christian Brothers in home opener Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – There is no place like home as the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team returns to action against Christian Brothers 7:00pm, Tuesday, November 14th at the Winfield Dunn Center.

The Govs are coming off a tough road matchup against a Butler squad that is returning 95 percent of their scoring.

The Governors were able to keep the game close early only trailing by four at the end of the first quarter, but were unable to stop the Bulldogs late in the second half.

Senior center Brianne Alexander was able to control the Butler attack down low forcing Butler to look elsewhere for offensive production. Alexander pulled in nine rebounds to go along with nine points and two blocks in her 21 minutes of action.

Guards Bri Williams and Falon Baker dished seven assists between them controlling the Governors offense.

The Govs also got a lift from several players off the bench. Junior transfer Michaela Campbell led Austin Peay in scoring putting away 11 points, including three three-point shots in her 14 minutes. Freshman Brianah Ferby scored six points and led the team in rebounds (4) and assists (4) in her 21 minutes on the floor.

The Governors are returning to Clarksville to face the Lady Bucs looking for their first win of the season. A third-straight win against the Lady Bucs would give head coach David Midlick his first victory in a home opener since taking over the women’s basketball program in 2015.

Last Time Against the Lady Bucs

Austin Peay has faced Christian Brothers in non-conference play the past two seasons, winning both matchups by double digits. This will be the third all-time meeting between the two programs, the first meeting coming in 2015, which was head coach David Midlick‘s first win in Clarksville.

APSU Storylines

Bench Benefits

With a young team and more newcomers than returners, the Governors are going to rely heavily on their bench to bring a spark. Campbell and Ferby provided a much needed boost on both ends of the floor as Campbell finished with 11 points and Ferby racked up six points, four steals and four rebounds.

Finding Rhythm

With their first regular season contest under their belts, the Govs will look to rebound with a strong win at home. The Govs look to ride their defense which forced the Bulldogs into 23 turnovers.

First Start

Freshman Kelen Kenol got her first start as a Gov, Saturday against the Bulldogs.

Governors Debuts.

In the season opener against Butler, Austin Peay had seven debuts as transfers Campbell and Jemiah Harrison, as well as, freshmen Kenol, Brianah Ferby, Brandi Ferby, Lainey Persinger and Myah LeFlore saw their first action as Governors.

Saturday's game can also be streamed for free on OVC Digital Network.

