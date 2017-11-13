Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County to Offer $15 Heartworm Tests this Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County Spay-Neuter Clinic will offer $15.00 heartworm tests for dogs over 7 months old this coming Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 from 10:30am-4:30pm.

Walk-ins are welcome. Cash or credit/debit accepted.

Dogs with negative test results will also receive 2 free months of heartworm preventive/dewormer while supplies last.

The Humane Society hopes that this promotion will bring attention to and encourage families to begin a lifelong relationships with their regular veterinarians to protect their pets from heartworm disease, which is transmitted by infected mosquitoes and a serious, ongoing concern for pets living in southern states.

According to the American Heartworm Society (AHS), Tennessee ranks #8 among states with the highest rates of heartworm-positive pets. Heartworms can grow up to a foot long and live in the heart, lungs, and blood vessels of affected pets, causing severe lung disease, heart failure, and damage to other organs in the body.

Heartworm disease is easy to prevent with regular use of preventive medication, and while it is treatable, prevention is always safer and more affordable since treatment can cost between $350-$1,400.

Puppies under 7 months of age can be started on heartworm prevention without a heartworm test (it takes at least 6 months for a dog to test positive after it has been infected). Adult dogs over 7 months of age should be tested prior to starting heartworm prevention and every year thereafter in case there have been any lapses in prevention (one or more late or missed doses).

The Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County Spay-Neuter Clinic is located a 940 Tennessee Avenue (behind Arby’s on Riverside Drive).

About the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

The Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County is a 501(c)(3) organization that depends 100% on donations, fundraisers and grants to serve Clarksville & surrounding communities. The Humane Society also offers low-cost spay-neuter surgeries at its location by appointment only.

All pet owners are eligible regardless of residence or income. Coupons for $5.00 off any spay-neuter surgery will be provided during the rabies clinic for pet owners in need.

Call 931.542.2282 or email humanesociety@clarksville.com for more information.

