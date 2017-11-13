Hundreds line streets for Clarksville-Montgomery County’s annual Veterans Day Parade

Montgomery County, TN – Dozens of entries in Clarksville-Montgomery County’s annual Veterans Day Parade made their way through the streets of downtown Saturday, as hundreds lined up along the route to show respect and appreciation for our community’s veterans.

A pre-parade presentation on the steps of the courthouse featured speeches by Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, as well as the keynote speech by this year’s Parade Grand Marshall CW3 John Clement, U.S. Army Ret.

Clement currently serves as the Field Representative for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District Representative, Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn.

Our nation’s colors were presented, a choir performed, Cynthia Pitts delivered the invocation, and a wreath was placed by Mayor Durrett and CW3 Clement in honor of our brave veterans.

At 10:00am the parade began at the corner of Eighth Street and College Street by Austin Peay State University’s Sundquist Science Building. Within minutes vehicles turned the corner onto Third Street where the bulk of the spectators had gathered.

Thanks to perennial organizer, Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade has become one of, if not the largest in the state of Tennessee.

This year’s theme was “Service & Sacrifice,” and for more than 90 minutes, spectators enjoyed a procession that included first responders, car and motorcycle clubs, marching bands, drill teams, ROTC groups and more.

For more information about the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, call 931.553.5173, or reach them by e-mail at vetsvc@mcgtn.net

