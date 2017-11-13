|
Tennessee State Fire Marshal says Misuse of Electric Cords Can Lead to Fires
Nashville, TN – Electricity helps make our lives easier, but there are times when we can take its power and its potential for fire-related hazards for granted.
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) reminds Tennesseans that the dangers of electrical hazards are always present and warns of common hazards such as overloaded electrical outlets, arcing, and extension cords.
“Many avoidable electrical fires can be traced to the misuse of electric cords, whether through overloaded circuits, poor maintenance, or cords being placed under rugs or in high traffic areas,” said Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Deputy Commissioner Gary West.
“Simple safety precautions can reduce these occurrences and help safeguard your home from fires,” West stated.
Between 2012 and 2016 in Tennessee, electrical distribution equipment such as wiring, outlets, cords and plugs accounted for 9.51 percent of all structure fires and 14.38 percent of all structure fire deaths, according to SFMO data.
To help Tennesseans identify and avoid the electrical hazards that could lead to fires, the State Fire Marshal’s Office shares the following tips from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).
Electrical Safety Tips
Call a licensed electrician if you have any of the following
For more information on how to protect your family from fire, visit www.tn.gov/fire.
