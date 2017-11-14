APSU Football regular season finale highlighted by numerous recognitions and events

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – While the implications on the field for Austin Peay State University’s football contest against Eastern Illinois 4:00pm, Saturday, November 19th, 2017 at Fortera Stadium are certainly large, the APSU athletics department is honored to present fans with several recognitions and events in addition to one of the biggest football games in program history.

Saturday marks the annual Military Appreciation Day in Clarksville. Thanks to CW4 (ret) Joe and Andrea Maynard, all military personnel with ID will be admitted to the game free of charge.

In addition, a pregame exhibit, featuring two Humvees, will be available for fans to view outside of Fortera Stadium prior to kickoff.

The Governors will also bring the tradition of a pregame flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem to Clarksville. A large United States flag will be displayed on the field as we honor this great nation and those who have served or are currently serving our country. A special recognition for Austin Peay employees who have served in the military will take place in the first half.

In addition to our numerous military-themed festivities, the Austin Peay athletics department, along with the coaches and staff from the football program, will proudly recognize our seniors prior to the game. These seniors have laid the foundation to one of the most remarkable turnarounds in college football and we are honored to recognize them this weekend.

Make sure to check out the Sgt. York Trophy as it makes its debut in Clarksville. For the first time in program history, the Austin Peay football team will proudly show off its newly-won trophy in the concourse level.

The Governors are also proud to partner with Loaves and Fishes for the annual “Jingle Bells Food Drive.” Fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items in order for Loaves and Fishes to stock their shelves in preparation for the upcoming holiday season. Your participation in this event is greatly appreciated and we are proud to assist Loaves and Fishes on their mission to help families in need during the holidays.

For several reasons, Saturday is a must-see game and we hope you will join us to cheer on our Governors and participate in these worthy causes. Tickets for Saturday’s game can be purchased online at www.letsgopeay.com/sporttix or by contacting the Austin Peay ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

