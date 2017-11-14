APSU Men’s Basketball play Oakland City in home opener Wednesday

|
November 14, 2017 |
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s basketball returns home to open regular season play by hosting Oakland City, 7:00pm, Wednesday, November 15th in the Dunn Center as the Govs continue their four-game stint in the NIT Tip-Off Classic.
For the second game in a row, an Austin Peay freshman led the Govs in scoring, with freshman Dayton Gumm leading the way against Virginia, Monday.
Austin Peay Men’s Basketball hosts Oakland City at the Dunn Center as part of the NIT Tip-Off Classic, Wednesday. (APSU Sports Information)
It’s the first time different freshmen have led the Governors in scoring in back-to-back games since Drake Reed (14 points, Morehead State, December 8th) and Kyle Duncan (12 points, Eastern Kentucky, December 10th) in 2005.
As a reminder, this contest is being played a day earlier than its originally scheduled date; it was moved up to accommodate the upcoming Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament.
Scouting Oakland City
The Mighty Oaks are 2-0 early, averaging 97.5 ppg against Appalachian Bible College and Earlham College. Dr. Mike Sandifar has been judicious in his early usage; only Beau Hefner and Mitch Frederick have played in both contests. Logan Washington scored 33 points on 13-of-16 shooting against Earlham in the Mighty Oaks previous contest.
Last Time Out Against the Mighty Oaks
Seven Govs—including Glotta (15 points)—reached double figures in a 107-67 win in the second game of the 2016-17 season. Austin Peay came up with a Dunn Center-record 17 steals in the contest, with junior Steve Harris pulling in a career-high four.
Keep An Eye On
The Tre’ and Day Show
Senior Tre’ Ivory and Gumm were bright spots for the Govs against a tough Virginia squad, Monday. Ivory poured in a career-high 10 points, while Gumm came off the bench for a career-best 13—most by a Governor reserve since Zach Glotta scored 14 against Evansville, December 17th, 2016.
Youth Will Be Served
With nine newcomers aboard after a program overhaul, the Govs will trot out one of the nation’s freshest rosters under first-year head coach Matt Figger. The Govs rank eighth in fewest returning starts (32), sixth in fewest returning lettermen (four) and fifth in returning minutes played (1,392).
Homeward Bound
The Govs seek their fifth home-opening win in the last six seasons. All-time, Austin Peay is 7-0—all at home—against Oakland City. It also would be the Governors third straight regular season victory at the Dunn Center, dating back to last season.
Next Class Coming Strong
In the early period, Austin Peay and head coach Matt Figger have been busy, adding Brazilian big man Matheus Silveira and point guard Antwuan Butler from Philadelphia.
Tickets
Season ticket prices for the upcoming 20-date, 32-game home slate will vary depending upon the Governors Club membership level maintained; the higher level of Governors Club membership, the greater the discount that will be applied for season tickets.
Included in the season ticket plan are 17 men’s games and 15 women’s contests.
Fans can purchase their season tickets or Govs Club memberships by contact the Governors Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY [7329] or by email at tickets@apsu.edu.
Follow APSU Men’s Basketball Online
Check back at LetsGoPeay.com and on Austin Peay’s Official Athletics Facebook page often for up-to-date news about all Governor athletics, as well as the Governor men’s basketball Twitter page (@AustinPeayMBB). Live stats will be available during the game at PeayStats.com, and all home games and Ohio Valley Conference games can be viewed on www.ovcdigitalnetwork.com
Postgame video interviews and other videos from around APSU Athletics can be found on our YouTube page (www.youtube.com/letsgopeay).
