APSU Women’s Basketball defeats Christian Brothers 73-50

Clarksville, TN – Overcoming a 15-point first-half deficit, Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team downed Christian Brothers 73-50 to earn their first win of the 2017-18 season Tuesday night at the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (1-1) came out cold from the field scoring only four points in the first quarter, to give the Lady Bucs a 10-point lead.

Bri Williams split two defenders in the opening moments of the game to get the Govs on the board first, but then the Govs committed three straight turnovers, 11 total in the first half, giving Christian Brothers a cushion heading into the second quarter.

The Govs shot 13.3 percent in the first quarter, going 0-7 from three, before Keisha Gregory drained a three to open the second quarter. The Lady Bucs stepped out to guard the deep threat, and starting center Brianne Alexander took control under the basket. She went three-for-three from the field, scoring seven points in the second quarter, as the Governors outscored Christian Brothers 23-20 cutting their 15-point lead to seven going into the halftime break.

Coming out of the half, the Govs locked down on defense, forcing Christian Brothers into 13 turnovers, while only handing the ball over four times in the last 20 minutes of play. After a cold start shooting the basketball, the Governors came alive offensively going on a 24-4 run in the third quarter.

The offensive spark came from one familiar face, and one new. Williams scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half, while freshman Brianah Ferby shot 80 percent from the floor as the Govs rode their defensive dominance to a large fourth quarter lead.

After turning the page in the third quarter, the Govs never looked back shooting 66 percent from the field in the fourth quarter, 65.5 percent in the second half giving head coach David Midlick his first home opener win at Austin Peay.

Game Notes

Austin Peay remains undefeated against Christian Brothers, moving to 3-0 all-time against the Lady Bucs.

After going 0-7 from beyond the arc in the first quarter, Austin Peay went 8-16 in the final three quarters.

Four Governors finished in double figures, Ferby (16), Williams (14), Alexander (12) and sophomore Shelbe Piggie (11)

Ferby led the Govs in scoring with 16 points in her second collegiate game.

Williams led the team in assists (3) and steals (4) as she tied her career high 14 points she scored against Eastern Illinois Feb. 18, 2017.

Ferby recorded a team high four steals.

The Govs had a season-high 12 steals in their second half comeback.

In the third quarter, Brianah and Brandi Ferby were on the floor together for the first time in a collegiate game.

Offensive Spark

Bri Williams did a good job of pushing transition, we looked to be aggressive in getting the ball to the basket and we ran down the floor a little bit harder.”

Coming to Play

“We have to be ready to compete for the entire time. I am proud of our effort in the second half, I’m proud of our ladies never panicking being down 14 or 15, but we can’t come out and compete the way we did early and expect to be successful.”

Austin Peay will face Trevecca in their third non-conference game of the season 4:30pm, Sunday, November 19th in the Dunn Center.

