APSU’s Kristen Stucker earns 10th adidas® OVC Setter of the Week honor

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University junior setter Kristen Stucker closed the 2017 regular season by claiming her 10th adidas® OVC Setter of the Week award, Monday.

Stucker, of Johnstown, Iowa, led the Governors offense to a .258 team attack percentage while averaging 12.57 assists per set.

She did a little bit of everything in each of the Governors matches as they clinched the 2017 OVC regular season title outright.

In the week’s first match against Murray State Stucker dished out 48 assists (12.0 per set). But she also had five kills and a block while also picking up 19 digs (3.8 per set) on defense.

She followed that with 40 assists (13.3 per set) in the Govs victory at Morehead State. Again she helped out around the court with three kills on her three attempts, a service ace, a block and eight digs.

Stucker shared the Week 12 Setter of the Week honor with Belmont’s Emma Price.

Austin Peay won 18 adidas® OVC Volleyball Player of the Week awards this season. In addition Stucker’s 10 awards, senior Ashley Slay was named Offensive Player of the Week four times, freshman Brooke Moore was Newcomer of the Week twice while sophomore Ginny Gerig and senior Allie O’Reilly were each named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week once this season.

The Governors return to action when they host the 2017 OVC Volleyball Championship, November 16th-18th, 2017 at the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay begins its tournament play with a 7:00pm, Thursday contest against No. 8 seed Southeast Missouri. Admission is free to all matches of the OVC Volleyball Championship.

