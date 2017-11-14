Clarksville Civil War Roundtable’s next meeting is November 15th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – The next meeting of the Clarksville (TN) Civil War Roundtable will be on Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 at the Bone & Joint Center, 980 Professional Park Drive, right across the street from Tennova Healthcare. This is just off Dunlop Lane and Holiday Drive and only a few minutes east of Governor’s Square mall.

The meeting begins at 7:00pm and is always open to the public. Members please bring a friend or two – new recruits are always welcomed.

Topic – “Was Lincoln’s War Really Caused By, and Fought Over, Slavery?”

This month’s topic will examine the twists and turns of the Union with regards to the slavery issue up to, and including Abraham Lincoln’s views at the beginning of the war.

The program will go through the war period and cover the post-war Reconstruction period.

Our speaker this month is author and historian Scott Sallee and the topic is the subject of a new manuscript under publisher submission currently. This is sure to generate much discussion so please make plans to attend.

Scott, a native of Xenia, Ohio, has a BA degree from Northeast Missouri State University and an MA degree from Western Kentucky University, both in history. He is a U.S. Army veteran and a former associate editor of Blue & Gray Magazine.

