Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Christmas on the Cumberland Grand Opening set for November 21st

Grand opening to feature official lighting of holiday display and special guests

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville’s Christmas on the Cumberland is sure to create lasting memories this holiday season as thousands experience the captivating display of more than two million lights.

Join with friends and neighbors to celebrate Christmas on the Cumberland’s 19th year with a grand opening ceremony at 5:30pm, Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 at the McGregor Park RiverWalk and Museum.

The event will feature the official lighting by Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan along with special guests, Chuck E. Cheese and Santa Claus! Don’t miss performances by the Rossview High School Choir, Acro Dance Express, and CAST & Crowns Performing Arts Studio. Food and drink will be available for purchase from Letters from Home Pizza, Big City Dogs, and Harmony Farms.

Christmas on the Cumberland, Clarksville’s popular lighted walk-through event, will be open nightly from 5:00pm-10:00pm, Sunday through Thursday and 5:00pm-11:00pm, Fridays and Saturdays through January 2nd, 2018. Admission is free.

Family-friendly activities will take place from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Saturday, December 9th and 16th. This year’s free activities include holiday crafts and performances by local school and church choirs and dance groups.

Christmas on the Cumberland is presented by the City of Clarksville and Altra Federal Credit Union and is sponsored by Clarksville Living Magazine.

To find out more call 931.645.7476.

