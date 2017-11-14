Nashville Predators Defeat Washington Capitals 6-3

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Predators put on a scoring clinic at Bridgestone Arena tonight against their former coach Barry Trotz and his Washington Capitals, with a 6-3 win. It was Nashville’s fifth win in a row.

Sporting one of the top defenses in the league, Nashville showed they can score with the best of them.

Craig Smith opened the scoring for Nashville at 11:48 on the first period.

Nick Bonino returned to the lineup for Nashville after missing 11 games, scoring at 17:43 of the first period and the Preds were leading 2-0.

Washington roared back in the second period, matching the two goals, tying the game 2-2. T.J. Oshie and Alex Chiasson provided the scoring for the Caps.

Filip Forsberg made it 3-2 at 6:45 of the second period while Kevin Fiala gave the Predators a two goal cushion once again at 9:04 making it 4-2.

Washington’s T.J Oshie would provide a quick answer for the Caps, just seventeen seconds later, drawing to within a goal, making it 4-3, Nashville.

That’s when Nashville would pour it on, as Miikka Salomaki scored on a wrister at 14:06 to make it 5-3 and Mattias Ekholm would make it 6-3 at the 18:00 mark and the Predators never looked back.

The Capitals pulled starting goalie, Braden Holtby for the third period.

Nashville travels to Minnesota on Thursday night to face the Wild. They return home on Saturday to host the Colorado Avalanche.

