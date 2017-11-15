Campbell Crossing gives back to the local community

Fort Campbell, KY – Campbell Crossing is passionate about taking time to give back to the communities in which they work and live. Throughout the year, they do just that by giving back to those in need within their local community.

“At Campbell Crossing, we pride ourselves in not only being able to give back to the service members and families that live with us, but also to those in the local community,” said John Bredehoeft, Project Director for Campbell Crossing.

“With the help of the Lendlease (US) Community Fund, this year we donated funds to four deserving organizations that have a common goal of supporting our military, veterans, and their families,” stated Bredehoeft.

Here is a review of each organization:

Armed Services YMCA

Funds donated go towards helping the local Armed Services YMCA to continue in their efforts of providing meaningful, and free programs to soldiers and their families here at Fort Campbell. http://www.asymca.org/what-we-do-fort-campbell

Fisher House

The Fisher House Foundation provides military and veterans’ families a place to stay at no cost when a family member and loved one is receiving treatment. Each donation given go towards helping these deserving military families. www.fortcampbellfisherhouse.org

Operation Stand Down Tennessee

Operation Stand Down Tennessee assists veterans and their families, so they can be self-sustaining and better connected to the community. Funds donated go towards supporting the services offered including transitional housing, VA benefits counseling, employment services, and homelessness prevention. www.osdtn.org

REBOOT Combat Recovery

REBOOT Combat Recovery offers a combat trauma healing process for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. All proceeds go towards their faith-based healing course, which is designed to address the spiritual wounds associated with war. https://rebootrecovery.com/

Campbell Crossing would like to thank all those who serve and have served to protect this country we are fortunate to call home.

About Campbell Crossing

Campbell Crossing LLC, the partnership between developer Lendlease and the Department of the Army, is a housing community for soldiers and families of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, and home to the first zero-energy homes project constructed on a military installation.

Lendlease took over operations of Fort Campbell’s on-post housing in 2003 as part of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI), a program aimed at improving the quality of life for soldiers and their families. Lendlease will own, manage, renovate, develop, and sustain the homes of Campbell Crossing until 2053.

For more information visit www.campbellcrossingllc.com

About Lendlease (US) Community Fund

Lendlease (US) Community Fund is a nonprofit organization that focuses its efforts on supporting the military men and women who live in our homes and neighborhoods and the communities where Lendlease employees work and live. We support growth and development by funding projects that address community challenges in the areas of housing, education, health, economic development, and environmental sustainability and create or support programming that improves the quality of life for military families who sacrifice so much for us.

For more information visit www.lendlease.com/communityfund

