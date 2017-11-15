|
Clarksville Gas and Water reports Windermere Drive and Windermere Subdivision Water Outage
Wednesday, November 15th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has turned off water service on Windermere Drive and to the Windermere subdivision to repair a water main leak.
The following streets are affected by the water outage: Windermere Drive, West Mor Drive, Winn Mor Drive, Weatherby Drive, Wakefield Drive and Wimbledon Court.
Low water pressure may also affect the area during the work.
Windermere Drive near 731 Windermere Drive, Faith Outreach Church, is closed to one lane; however the road is passable.
The repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:30pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
