Clarksville Police charge Christopher Conway with Death of an Infant

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, November 14th, 2017, around 7:19am, Clarksville Police Officers responded to Cindy Jo Court to a medical call of CPR in progress. The child was transported to Tennova Healthcare and was pronounced dead at around 8:00am.

The special operations unit homicide detectives took over the investigation. It was determined the nine month old female infant had been sexually assaulted and that a cord was wrapped around the child’s neck causing her death.

Furthermore, it was revealed, the child’s father, was responsible for committing these acts.

On Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 around 4:18am, Christopher Paul Conway, 22 was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with Homicide and Aggravated Rape of a Child.

The bond was set at $100,000 for the Aggravated Rape and the Bond for the Homicide will be set by a Judge this morning.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information to release.

