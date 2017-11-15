Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers for Thursday Night Football

Tennessee Titans (6-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)

Thursday, November 16th, 2017 | 8:25pm EST/7:25pm CST

Pittsburgh, PA | Heinz Field | TV: NBC/NFLN/Amazon

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (6-3) take a four-game winning streak into Pittsburgh this week. They face the Steelers (7-2) in a nationally televised Thursday night game at Heinz Field (capacity 68,400). Kickoff is scheduled for 8:25pm EST/7:25pm CST on November 16th, 2017.

This week’s game will be televised across the country on NFL Network and NBC, including Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV-TV 4. Additionally, the broadcast will stream live on Amazon Prime.

Play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico and analyst Cris Collinsworth will call the action, and Heather Cox will report from the sidelines.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, gameday host Rhett Bryan and sideline reporter Jonathan Hutton.

Additionally, Westwood One Sports will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Playby-play announcer Ian Eagle and analyst Tony Boselli will have the call.

Titans look to Continue Winning Streak

A victory this week would give the Titans seven wins in their first 10 games of a season for the first time since they won their first 10 games of 2008. It would also give them their first five-game winning streak since 2009.

The Titans’ last three victories have come at the expense of three other AFC North clubs. In consecutive order, they defeated the Cleveland Browns (October 22nd), Baltimore Ravens (November 5th) and Cincinnati Bengals (November 12th).

Last week, the Titans used a late fourth-quarter drive led by quarterback Marcus Mariota to beat the Bengals by a final score of 24-20. The Titans never trailed until 5:03 remained on the clock in the fourth quarter, when Andy Dalton’s 70-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Green put the Bengals ahead 20-17.

Mariota took charge, engineering a 12-play, 73-yard march that culminated with his seven-yard touchdown pass to running back DeMarco Murray on third-and-goal with 36 seconds remaining.

Mariota was credited with his seventh career game-winning drive and his third in the last four games.

Murray added his name to a list that includes Billy Cannon (twice), George Amundson, Chris Johnson (twice) and Dave Smith.

Defensively, the Titans limited the Bengals to 10 percent on third down and 53 rushing yards.

Also, outside linebacker Derrick Morgan became the first Titans player to record two opponent fumble recoveries in a single game since linebacker Colin McCarthy in 2011 (December 4th at Buffalo).

About the Pittsburgh Steelers

Like the Titans, the Steelers enter Thursday night on a four-game winning streak after escaping Indianapolis last week with a 20-17 victory over the Colts. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed two touchdown passes in the second half, and Chris Boswell provided the game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired.

Roethlisberger, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Super Bowl champion, is in his 14th NFL season. His talented surrounding cast includes the NFL’s top-ranked rusher in 2017, Le’Veon Bell (840 yards), and the league’s leading receiver, Antonio Brown (60 receptions and 882 yards).

Meanwhile, the Steelers defense ranks second overall in 2017 (284.4 yards per game). The unit is 12th against the run (102.7) and second against the pass (181.8).

Mike Tomlin is in his 11th season as the head coach of the Steelers. In his first 10 years on the job, he led the Steelers to the playoffs seven times, including five AFC North titles. In 2016, the Steelers won their division and advanced to the AFC Championship game before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Sections

Topics