Youth Villages on quest to find ‘Holiday Heroes’ for children receiving care at in Middle Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Youth Villages is seeking Holiday Heroes for more than 2,000 children who are receiving care in Middle Tennessee.

A Holiday Hero helps fulfill the holiday wish list for a child in or has aged out of foster care, has experienced trauma or has a history of emotional or behavioral health issues.

To become a Holiday Hero, individuals, families, or groups (such as businesses, civic groups or church congregations) may request a child’s wish list by visiting www.youthvillages.org/holidayheroes and selecting “Middle Tennessee.”

Holiday Heroes have the opportunity to provide a local child with a new bike or new shoes, but always a memory they will always remember.

The Holiday Heroes program also has the option to donate to fulfill youth holiday wishes. A $100.00 donation will cover a child’s complete holiday wish list. However, Youth Villages is thankful for any donation amount.

Donations to the Holiday Heroes program helps provide gifts for children who come into care days before the holiday.

To donate to the Holiday Heroes fund, please visit www.youthvillages.org/holidayheroes.

For more information, please contact Lyndsay Wilkinson at Youth Villages at 615.250.7323 or at lyndsay.wilkinson@youthvillages.org

About Youth Villages

Youth Villages of Middle Tennessee offers a full continuum of program to serve emotionally and behaviorally troubled young people throughout Middle Tennessee. This year, we will help more than 5,500 children, young people and their families through offices in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Dickson, Linden and Nashville.

Youth Villages is a private nonprofit organization that helps more than 25,000 of America’s most vulnerable children and families each year in 123 states. It is one of the largest providers of children’s behavioral services in Tennessee. Youth Villages has been recognized by Harvard Business School and U.S. News & World Report, and was identified by The White House as one of the nation’s most promising results-oriented nonprofit organizations.

For more information about Youth Villages, visit www.youthvillages.org

