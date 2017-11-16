APSU Volleyball plays Southeast Missouri in First Round of OVC Tournament today

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – The postseason arrives for Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team when it hosts the 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Championship, Thursday-Saturday, at the Dunn Center. The top-seeded Governors face No. 8 seed in the opening day’s final match – a 7:00pm, Thursday contest against Southeast Missouri.

APSU swept the regular-season series against the Redhawks, including a three-set win just 12 days ago in Clarksville.

From the Serve

The program’s 27 regular-season wins set a program record and are a win shy of tying the program’s all-time record, including the postseason, of 28 wins set by the 1992 team.

Austin Peay’s moved down slightly in the NCAA’s RPI rankings, falling two spots to No. 59. It remains the Govs best-ever RPI rating.

The Govs are ranked No. 20 in this week’s edition of the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC).

Austin Peay saw a program-record four players earn All-OVC recognition during Wednesday’s awards banquet.

In addition, senior Ashley Slay, junior Kristen Stucker and head coach Taylor Mott received three of the league’s five major awards.

Senior Ashley Slay was named the OVC Player of the Year, becoming the first Govs player to earn the award since 2009. For a second consecutive season, she is the only OVC hitter to be ranked among the top five in both hitting percentage (5th, .327) and kills per set (3.79) in league play.

Junior Kristen Stucker was named the league’s Setter of the Year for the second consecutive year. The only OVC setter to average more than 10 assists per set during the regular-season, she is ranked 16th nationally with 11.44 assists per set..

Redshirt junior Christina White, a Second-Team All-OVC pick, is enjoying the best season of her career and moves into the postseason with 338 kills this season, nearly doubling her career total (360) entering the season

Freshman Brooke Moore also earned Second-Team All-OVC honors. Down the stretch she became one of the Govs top offensive threats, averaging 3.19 kills per set while posting a .320 attack percentage in the regular season’s final six matches.

Head coach Taylor Mott became the first APSU head coach since 1992 to earn OVC Coach of the Year honors. This season, she notched her 400th career win at Tennessee Tech, October 13th. And two weeks later (October 27th at Eastern Illinois) became the second head coach to record 100 wins at Austin Peay.

