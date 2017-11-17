APSU Football hosts Eastern Illinois Saturday in regular season finale

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – In the final game of the 2017 regular season, the Austin Peay State University football team will take on Ohio Valley Conference for Eastern Illinois 4:00pm, Saturday, November 18th, 2017 at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.

The Governors return home for the first time in almost a month after picking up back-to-back road wins at Tennessee Tech and Eastern Kentucky.

Austin Peay is 7-1 against FCS competition this season and they will look to close the regular-season campaign strong to potentially earn the program’s first-ever bid to the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

This will be the 18th meeting all-time between Austin Peay and Eastern Illinois with the Panthers holding a 14-3 advantage. EIU has come out on top in the last eight meetings with the Governors last victory coming on November 15th, 2008.

Eastern Illinois (6-4, 5-2 OVC) is coming off their bye week before previously knocking off Eastern Kentucky 23-20 in overtime on November 4th. The Panthers have won three different contests in overtime this season, including a pair of double-overtime victories over Tennessee State and Murray State.

Saturday Notables

Freshman quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall was selected as the adidas® OVC Offensive Player of the Week and adidas® OVC Newcomer of the Week after leading his team back from a 17-point third-quarter deficit at Eastern Kentucky.

Despite a pair of close scores, the Governors hold a bid edge in total offense through two games in November. APSU is averaging 485.5 yards per game this month, while only allowing 295.5.

Gunnar Scholato still sits as the No. 1 tackler in the OVC. Scholato is just eight tackles away from his second-consecutive 100-tackle season. He also leads the team in tackles for loss (12.0).

Austin Peay will finally return home after three-straight road contests. The Governors are 3-1 at home this season, averaging 32 points per game, while only allowing 19.5.

The Govs rushing attack has ranked at the top of the conference virtually all season long. APSU is ranked seventh nationally in rushing at 252.7 yards per game. Kentel Williams is fourth in the league (656 yards) and Ahmaad Tanner is eighth (602 yards).

Austin Peay can pick up their seventh OVC win with a victory over Eastern Illinois. It would be the first time in program history that the Governors have won seven conference games.

In clutch moments, APSU seems to play at its best. In conference games decided by a touchdown or less, the Govs are 5-0.

Military Appreciation Day

To honor the men and women who are currently serving or who have previously served this great nation, free admission has been made available for all military personnel with a valid ID courtesy of CW4 (ret) Joe and Andrea Maynard.

The complimentary admission will be available at Gate 6 of Fortera Stadium on Saturday.

Senior Day

The Austin Peay athletics department, along with the football coaches and staff, are proud to recognize our seniors this Saturday. A special pregame recognition and tribute will be presented approximately 25 minutes prior to kickoff.

Sgt. York Trophy

The Austin Peay football team is proud to bring the program’s first ever Sgt. York Trophy to Clarksville. Make sure to stop by the concourse level on Saturday to view the Sgt. York Trophy!

Jingle Bells Food Drive

The Governors are proud to partner with Loaves and Fishes for the annual “Jingle Bells Food Drive.” Fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items in order for Loaves and Fishes to stock their shelves in preparation for the upcoming holiday season. A truck loading the items will be located near Tailgate Alley, but donations will be accepted on both sides of the stadium.

Your participation in this event is greatly appreciated and we are proud to assist Loaves and Fishes on their mission to help families in need during the holidays.

