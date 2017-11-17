APSU Footballl’s Ryan Rockensuess named to CoSIDA Academic All-District choice

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University football team offensive lineman Ryan Rockensuess was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District™ Teams, Thursday.

Rockensuess was recognized in a district-wide vote of sports information directors from North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, which comprises the institution’s third district.

Rockensuess, from Troy, Michigan, has become an anchor along the Austin Peay interior line, starting 11 games for the league leader in total offense (385.7 ypg) and rushing offense (252.7 ypg).

He’s paved the way for sophomore Kentel Williams (656 rushing yards, fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference) and freshman Ahmaad Tanner (602, eighth) to earn top-10 spots in the OVC rushing rankings.

An accounting major, Rockensuess shines in the classroom as well, carrying a 3.57 grade-point average. He’s earned Dean’s List honors the past two springs and is a four-time member of the Athletic Directors Honor Roll.

Rockensuess is the 23rd Governor—and first since Adam Noble in 2015— since the district teams were created in 1985 to earn Academic All-District. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution, have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s games and be of sophomore athletic eligibility.

