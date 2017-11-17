APSU Volleyball’s Kristen Stucker awarded second-straight CoSIDA All-District honor

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University volleyball team junior setter Kristen Stucker was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District™ Teams, Thursday.

Stucker was recognized in a district-wide vote of sports information directors from North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, which comprises the institution’s third district.

This honor continues a month filled with accolades for the Johnston, Iowa native.

On November 7th, she earned one of six Ohio Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete honors, the highest individual honor that can be earned by OVC student athletes and is given annually to three men and three women for their accomplishments in both the classroom and athletic arena and because of their leadership abilities.

Prior to the OVC Tournament, she earned her second-straight OVC Setter of the Year and first-team All-OVC honor. And she added to an already-filled trophy case with more OVC Setter of the Week honors—all told, she earned 10 of the 12 awarded during the 2017 season.

One of the nation’s best setters, Stucker ranks second in the NCAA in total assists (1,338) and 16th in assists per set (11.44) among Division I players. She was the only setter in the OVC to average more than 10 assists per set during the season, piloting Austin Peay to an OVC-best .233 attack percentage during the regular season.

Off the court, Stucker’s accomplishments in the classroom are fast becoming legendary in their own right. A two-time OVC Academic Medal of Honor recipient and Commissioner’s Honor Roll awardee, she’s been on the President’s List, Dean’s List and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll each semester of her Austin Peay career, carrying a 4.0 grade-point average as a dual-major in biology and agriculture with a chemistry minor.

And in extracurricular services, few student-athletes can match Stucker’s resume’: she’s a member of Beta Beta Beta biology honor society, APSU’s Pre-Veterinary Club, Pre-Professional Health Society and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, the nation’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society. She also works in the athletics department as a tutor.

In earning her second-straight CoSIDA Academic All-District honor, Stucker makes it seven times since the district teams were created in 1985 to earn Academic All-District an Austin Peay volleyball player has earned all-district recognition—four since 2015. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution, have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s games and be of sophomore athletic eligibility.

