Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Hall Meeting Tuesday, December 5th, 2017

November 17, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville City Council - Ward 2Clarksville, TN – Ward 2 City Councilman Deanna McLaughlin will hold her monthly town hall meeting on Tuesday, December 5th, 2017 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm at the Clarksville Police Department’s District One Precinct which is located at 211 Cunningham Lane.

Clarksville Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin

Clarksville Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin

She will discuss the city council voting session agenda for December 7th and Captain Burdine will speak to local crime trends in our area.

All are welcome to attend regardless of where you reside.

Deanna McLaughlin looks forward to seeing you.


Sections

Politics

Topics

, , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives