Clarksville Gas and Water reports Todd Drive Closed for Water Main Repair
Friday, November 17th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has closed Todd Drive to through traffic from Russell Drive to Forest Hills Drive for water main repair work.
Motorists will be detoured to Russell Drive during the work.
The repair is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 11:00am.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
TopicsCG&W, Clarksville Gas & Water Department, Clarksville Gas and water, Clarksville TN, Detour, Forest Hills Drive, Road Closed, Russell Drive, Todd Drive, Water Main Repair
