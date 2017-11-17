Fort Campbell’s Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to observe Thanksgiving Holiday

Fort Campbell, KY – In honor of the national observance of Thanksgiving Day, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital personnel will observe the federal holiday Thursday, November 23rd, 2017.

The Warrior Care Clinic and all Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, including Campbell Army Airfield, LaPointe, Byrd, Air Assault, Gold, Young Eagle and Screaming Eagle, and pharmacies will be closed November 23rd. The hospital remains open 24/7 for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services.

On Friday, November 24th, BACH Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, BACH’s primary care services, will consolidate services. All patients receiving primary care services Friday, November 24th will be seen by appointment only in the Air Assault Family Medical Home. Patients should call the Appointment Line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677 to book an appointment to be seen November 24th.

BACH specialty and surgical services will participate in a Day of No Scheduled Activities Friday, Nov. 24 and will be closed. BACH Pharmacies will operate on a condensed schedule on the DONSA. The Main hospital, LaPointe, Byrd and Screaming Eagle Medical Home Pharmacies will be closed Friday, November 24th.

The Town Center Pharmacy will be open from 8:00am to 5:00pm Friday, November 24th and will open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm November 25th.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm. Patients also may utilize the Nurse Advice Line by calling 1.800.TRICARE (874-2273) or the Army Medicine Secure Messaging Service to communicate with their care team.

“We wish everyone a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving. Please continue to remember our deployed service members and their families throughout the holiday season,” said BACH commander Col. Anthony L. McQueen.

“We are blessed to live in America and are grateful for the unwavering support we continue to receive from our surrounding communities.”

